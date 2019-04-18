Circle Theatre Stages FREAKY FRIDAY

Circle Theatre opens their 67th Main Stage season with the musical production of Freaky Friday on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

Under the direction of Chris Grooms, Freaky Friday presents a story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films.

Circle newcomer Phoebe Dawson will play angsty teenager Ellie, while Circle regular Emily Diener will play her practical mother Katherine. Making their Circle debuts are Jake Doctor as Ellie's crush Adam and Christian Maloley as her younger brother Fletcher; returning to Circle this season are Larry Young as Katherine's fiancee Mike and Amy Cain as Katherine's assistant Torrey. Alex Coy, Mia Dart, Mike Dodge, Claire Dougherty, Charlie Hoch, Rebekah Levine, Micah McDonald, Sophia McIntosh, Mary Kate Murnen, Savannah Scheid, Katy Scott, Alex Sullivan, Carly Uthoff, and Stacey Wykoski complete the cast. Josh Keller makes his main stage debut as Musical Director, and William Schutte serves as Choreographer.

What happens when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies? Find out when Circle Theatre opens its 67th season with the musical production of Freaky Friday. Visit circletheatre.org for dates, times, tickets, and more!

"Freaky Friday is a show that's hilarious, tugs at your heart strings, and the music is amazing! It's just got a little hint of everything!" - Phoebe Dawson, Freaky Friday Cast Member

"This show is an upbeat and heartwarming story about family relationships and ultimately empathy. In today's world we could all learn a lesson from "walking in someone else's shoes..." -Larry Young, Freaky Friday Cast Member

Circle Theatre audience members can take advantage of the Lobby Bar on select nights throughout the summer, including the May 3 performance of Freaky Friday. Michigan craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m.; beverages can be enjoyed inside the theatre on those evenings.

Other performances of Freaky Friday will run May 3 & 4, 8-12, 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. Mother's Day performance on May 11th at 5:00 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.





