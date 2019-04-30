Circle Theatre Presents a VIP Mother's Day Reception

Circle Theatre will host a VIP Mother's Day Reception in the lower lobby of the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College on Sunday, May 12 at 4pm before the performance of Freaky Friday at 5pm.

This special VIP event is free for all mothers and mother figures! Say Thank You to the mom in your life with this VIP Mother's Day event and pre-show reception. Moms will be treated to a complimentary sparkling beverage, flower, and more! Limit 4 people per party, purchase of tickets to the performance of Freaky Friday immediately following the reception required. Tickets are limited to 50 guests and advance registration is required. RSVP today at bit.ly/CircleMoms2019 or call the box office at 616.456.6656.

Freaky Friday, under the direction of Chris Grooms, presents a story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films.

"I asked my five-year-old what came to mind when she thought of mothers and daughters. Her answer? 'Love.' Our hope is that whether or not you're a parent, that you soak in the timeless message that Freaky Friday delivers, and leave the theater holding your loved ones a little bit tighter." - Jenna Grooms, Freaky Friday Assistant Director

"This show is an upbeat and heartwarming story about family relationships and ultimately empathy. In today's world we could all learn a lesson from "walking in someone else's shoes..." - Larry Young, Freaky Friday Cast Member

Other performances of Freaky Friday will run May 3 & 4, 8-12, 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. Mother's Day performance on May 11th at 5:00 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.





