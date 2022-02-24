Circle Theatre Pop Up Concert Series Kicks Off With Local Favorite The Skinny Limbs

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, returns for a third season of the Circle Pop Up Concert Series. The Circle Popup Concert Series brings the community together to enjoy featured local musicians, a variety of music, and family friendly entertainment for everyone. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and enjoy Michigan summer nights with the best of local entertainment.

Kicking off the 2022 Circle Pop Up Concert Series is Grand Rapids indie-pop favorite, The Skinny Limbs on Monday, July 11 at 7pm, lawn opens at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 with a portion of ticket sales and all donations from the night going to the artists. Pack a picnic or bring your appetite as Around Baking Company food truck will be joining the fun!

The Skinny Limbs - Max Knoth, Nate Knoth, Jake Knoth, & Mitch Garcia - are a bright mix of soothing melodies and energetic rhythms that create a sound inspired by Michigan's west coast. After recording in the spring of 2020, amid the international lockdown, the band has released three new singles, Color of Morning, Persistence, and Future Days, produced by Jake Rye and out everywhere now. In 2021, they recorded 3 more songs, combining with the above singles to form "Jade", the EP released on August 27, 2021.

Around Baking Company food truck serves fresh baked goods sourced from local ingredients from West Michigan. They specialize in PIZZA, foremost, and other baked goods.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Pop Up Concert Series, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.