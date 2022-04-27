Circle Theatre Pays Tribute to Michigan Roots With GET READY: The Music of Motown

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will pay tribute to Michigan roots with Get Ready: The Music of Motown, directed by Darius Colquitt. From the 1960s to today, Motown has shaped musicians and communities for generations. Songs from Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more!

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd, a firm that provides client-focused, proactive legal and business counsel to clients of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 companies to closely held businesses and high net worth individuals. With more than 230 attorneys working in 14 industry groups and 26 specialized practice areas, Warner can meet the legal needs of clients operating throughout North America and around the world.

Join in on May 9, July 18, and September 12, 2022, for a night that will have you "Dancing in the Streets" and discovering the sound that changed America. Tickets are $18, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.