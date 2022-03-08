Circle Theatre Kicks Off 2022 Season With The Music Of James Bond

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, kicks off their 2022 season with Nobody Does It Better: The Music of James Bond on Friday, April 15, directed by Kathy Gibson with music direction from Scott Patrick Bell.

This one-night fundraiser soiree will support the on-going commitment Circle Theatre has to enriching, educating, and entertaining West Michigan through exceptional performing arts. Enjoy the Martini Lounge, hors d'oeuvres, and a night of music featuring the iconic songs made famous by the James Bond films. This highly anticipated night of entertainment brings together theatre enthusiasts, accomplished performers, and visionary supporters to make a lasting impact on the performing arts. This Circle Kick Off Fundraising Concert will take place inside the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Doors for the event and the Martini Lounge will open at 6pm with the concert starting at 7pm.

Circle Theatre's 2022 season brings West Michigan together for a summer of community favorites. Their 70th Main Stage and Concert Series season will include the musical RENT; comedy The Play That Goes Wrong; musical The Music Man; play On Golden Pond; and sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors. Circle Theatre is proud to announce a reinvisioned Magic Circle family production. In 2022 Magic Circle will bring storytelling to kid's fingertips, taking character drawings from children at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and creating one-of-kind productions based on their drawings. Magic Circle is where imagination takes stage. This year's production will be Dogs Love Cupcakes: The Incredible True Story of the Life and Times of Jeff.

Circle's unique and diverse Summer Concert Series performances include Get Ready: The Music of Motown, Divine Divas: Iconic Women of Pop, Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul and R&B, Under Pressure: The Music of Queen and David Bowie, along with a variety of Circle Pop-Up concert nights featuring featuring local acts, food trucks, and vendors.

All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's kick off event, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.