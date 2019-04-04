Circle Theatre Kicks Off 2019 Season

Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids' go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will open their 67th Main Stage season with a Season Kickoff Event celebrating the music of Saturday Night Fever on Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

2019 celebrates Circle's 67th year of producing plays and musicals for West Michigan audiences. Additional upcoming 2019 Main Stage productions include musical Freaky Friday; play Unnecessary Farce; musical Hands On A Hardbody; play Superior Donuts; musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; and the 2019 Magic Circle children's production of Rapunzel.

Circle's unique and diverse Summer Concert Series performances include Run the World: 80 Years of Girl Groups; 21st Century Broadway: Modern Musicals; Edge of the Millennium: Top Hits of 1999; and Imagine All The People: Songs That Inspire. All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

Circle Theatre audience members can take advantage of the Lobby Bar on select nights throughout the summer at both main stage and concert series shows. Michigan craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m.; beverages can be enjoyed inside the theatre on those evenings.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616-456- 6656 or visit Circle's website www.circletheatre.org

"Circle Theatre's 2019 season will have you laughing, singing-a-long, and exploring new ideas alongside memorable characters and brilliant performances. Visit www.circletheatre.org for season details."

For 67 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corp of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.





