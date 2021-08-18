Circle Theatre Celebrates 60s Counterculture With The Love-Rock Musical HAIR

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting ends their 69th season with HAIR. This American tribal love-rock musical will take place at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, and runs September 9 through 25.

HAIR, directed by Jolene Frankey, celebrates the '60s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory while exploring the ideas of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace. HAIR remains as relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

"HAIR is a call out into the darkness. It says "I see you, I hear you, I feel you, I understand you, and you belong here." It is a deeply-felt journey into the void and back out again, with a wild energy and love that pulses throughout." - Nate Reynolds (Claude)

"It is rare you can reach a level of intimacy and closeness with someone outside the theater, and it has been a long year without the true theatrical experience. Even if you are not familiar with the show or the story, come learn something new, and you'll make a friend along the way. Whether they're greeting you in the lobby, sitting with you in the audience, or singing to you from the stage, you'll instantly feel the connection that only theatre can give you." - Hailie MacKay (Crissy)

Circle Theatre is excited to present our patrons with HAIR, a Grammy and Tony Award winning musical that explores the hippie movement of the 1960s. HAIR will begin on September 9 and run through September 25. Shows will begin at 7:30PM, with a matinee show on September 19 at 3PM. Tickets are available for $26-30 at circletheatre.org.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.