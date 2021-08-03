Circle Theatre Brings the Laughs with NOISES OFF

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting continues their 69th season with the comedy Noises Off. Called "the funniest farce ever written," this production will take place inside the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, from August 12 - 28.

Noises Off, directed by Tom Kaechele, is a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. The New York Times describes Noises Off as, "...the most dexterously realized comedy ever about putting on a comedy. A spectacularly funny, peerless backstage farce. This dizzy, well-known romp is a festival of delirium." With this production's humor, innuendos, and physical comedy, it will be hard for audiences not to laugh.

"Do you need a laugh after the year you've had? Do you need a cathartic experience? Do you wish to "be taken out of yourself, and, preferably, not put back again"? Well, there is no funnier farce than Noises Off - it's the perfect escape." - CJ Namenye Wood (Belinda/Flavia)

"Noises Off is a show that operates like a perfectly malfunctioning machine. Come see it to make sure we make the right mistakes and avoid the wrong ones!" - Zach Avery (Tim)

Circle Theatre is excited to present audiences with the contagious laughter that Noises Off offers, August 12 - 28 at 7:30PM. A matinee showing will be held on August 22 at 3PM. Tickets are available for $26 - 30. Circle Theatre Rush Tickets offer a 50% off discount for students, active military, and their families with a valid ID and are available the day of each performance at the box office. For ticket purchasing and details visit circletheatre.org.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.