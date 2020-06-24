Circle Theatre Announces Summer Fundraising Concert

Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids' go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will be partnering with Paddock Place on July 8, at 7pm to kickoff the Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series.

Grab your picnic blanket and beach chairs and join Circle Theatre and the Grand Rapids community on the lawn at Paddock Place for the start of the Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series. This outdoor, family-friendly concert will feature musical highlights from past Circle concerts performed by some of your favorite Circle performers! Performers include some of the best musicians West Michigan has to offer. Social distancing between groups is required, so feel free to spread out and enjoy the great summer weather! Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to Circle Theatre.

Patrons will have the option to add a 3-course Paddock Place Picnic Basket to the purchase of their tickets for an additional $30. Paddock Picnic Baskets are recommend for two and are a great way to relax with that special someone or a small group. After purchasing tickets patrons will choose their three courses from a small menu found at circletheatre.org/picnicmenu. Course options include a starter, main dish, and dessert. Options range from Hummus, Red Skin Potato salad, Carolina Shredded Pork, Vegetarian Sushi, Fruit and Ganache, Brownie Bites, and more. Bottles of wine are also available as an add-on to picnic baskets.

Circle Theatre is committed to keeping the health and safety of their patrons, volunteers, performers, and staff their top priority. It is because of this, that the decision to postpone their 68th season was made. This extended intermission has left Circle Theatre with the task of raising $200,000 to cover costs during this time. With the support of the community, Circle Theatre has raised $75,000 to date. This is a great start, but there is more work to be done. The Circle Summer Fundraising Concert is a great way to support Circle Theatre as they continue to bring excellent entertainment to the community throughout this difficult time. Additional fundraising and pop-up concerts will take place throughout the summer both at Paddock Place as well as on the lawn at Circle Theatre - dates and details to be announced.

Other ways to support Circle Theatre include purchasing one-of-a-kind art from local artists, Circle Theatre merchandise, donating, and engaging with the Circle Virtual Event Series. Details regarding supporting Circle Theatre can be found at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Summer Fundraising Concert and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

