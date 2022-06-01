Circle Theatre Announces Pride Night Pop Up Event

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, kicks off their third year of Pop Up Concerts and Events with Pride Night! Taking place on Monday, June 20, and featuring the MI Drag Brunchettes, tex-mex inspired food from Basalt GR, the Grand Rapids Pride Center and the GR Trans Foundation, Circle Theatre's Pride Night is an intimate, outdoor entertainment experience on our lawn celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and all things pride!

The Circle Popup Concert Series brings the community together to enjoy featured local vendors, a variety of music, and family friendly entertainment for everyone. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and join us as we enjoy Michigan summer nights with the best of local entertainment. Tickets are $15 with a portion of the proceeds and all donations going to the night's performers.

- Feel free to pack a picnic basket of your own to enjoy during the performance or check out our friends at Basalt GR who will be on site during the show!

- We do not have outdoor seating so bring your blankets or beach chairs.

- Spots on the lawn are first come first serve. Lawn opens at 6pm.

- Free parking available on site.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Pop Up Concert and Event Series, to purchase 2022 season tickets and memberships, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

No matter your age, gender, shape, size, or background, there's a place for you at Circle Theatre.