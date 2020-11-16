Circle Theatre Announces 2021 Season

2021 Main Stage productions include musical Always… Patsy Cline both live and virtually; special musical event American Graffiti in Concert; and more.

Circle Theatre will feature their 69th Main Stage season with live and virtual events kicking off in December of 2020.

Circle Theatre's 2021 season celebrates Circle's 69th year of producing plays and musicals for West Michigan audiences. Additional upcoming 2021 Main Stage productions include musical Always... Patsy Cline both live and virtually; special musical event American Graffiti in Concert; musical Disaster; play Moon Over Buffalo; musical Cabaret; play Noises Off; musical Hair; and the 2021 Magic Circle family's production of Goldilocks & The Three Pigs.

The unique and diverse Circle Summer Concert Series performances include Hits of the 80S: Vol. 2; Freebird: Classic Rock of the 70S; ABC: Boy Band Evolution; and Hello Sunshine: Songs of Summer. All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. In addition to the Circle Summer Concert Series they will also be hosting a series of Circle Outdoor Concerts throughout the summer on the lawn outside of the theatre.

New this year, Circle Theatre is excited to introduce their new Circle Virtual Theatre giving patrons access to exclusive virtual content on-demand and streaming into the comfort of their own homes! New virtual content will include play The Spoon River Anthology; play Father Comes Home From The Wars: Parts I, II, & III; special events include Circle Holiday Concert; Virtual Trivia; and Circle's very first Mystery Singer competition.

Theatre lovers of all kinds can take advantage of exclusive events and discounts with Circle Theatre's new membership program. Three levels of membership include Circle Membership, 2021 Circle VIP Membership, and Circle Social Club Member. Each membership gives patrons a variety of access and discounts throughout the season with the flexibility they need to enjoy the entertainment they love.

All productions, with the exception of Circle Virtual Theatre content, is expected to be delivered live or with a combination of live and on-demand video. Health and safety will be a top priority and all state and local regulations will be followed. Patrons will be contacted prior to productions with any changes regarding the delivery of a production.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616-456-6656 or visit Circle's website circletheatre.org

