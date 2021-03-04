Circle Theatre Announces 2021 Auditions

Circle Theatre has opened auditions for select productions in its 2021 season. Circle Theatre will be accepting virtual auditions for The Gin Game, Always... Patsy Cline, and Cabaret.

This year Circle Theatre will be producing two Circle On The Lawn productions. These productions will take place outside on a stage set up on the Circle Theatre lawn. Auditions are open virtually for The Gin Games and Always... Patsy Cline. These two virtual auditions will be open from March 1 through March 14.

The Gin Game, a play and winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize, brings audiences along for a game of wits, as Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey meet on the porch of their nursing home and strike up a friendship, with Weller teaching Fonsia how to play gin rummy. As they play, they share stories about the lives they led in the outside world. But when Fonsia wins every hand, Weller becomes increasingly frustrated, until their gin games and conversations become a battleground.

Always...Patsy Cline is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical, complete with down home country humor and true emotion, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall To Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love Always...Patsy Cline."

In July, Circle Theatre will move into its beloved theatre after a year of being dark with the production of Cabaret. Virtual auditions for Cabaret will be open from March 1 through March 28. Circle's production of Cabaret will intentionally cast performers of color in the roles of Master of Ceremonies, Sally Bowles, Clifford Bradshaw, and others.

Winner of 12 Tony Awards, this stunning masterpiece of musical theatre, set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies who welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

For more information and details regarding virtual auditions, please visit circletheatre.org/auditions.