Circle Theatre Announces 2020 At Annual Season Party

Circle Theatre announces their 68th Main Stage and Summer Concert Series season with their Annual Season Party, September 8 at 1:00pm, inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. Guests will have the first chance to purchase 2020 Season Flex Passes and Summer Concert Series Bundles at discounted Early Bird pricing. The 2020 Season Announcement is presented by Varnum.

The Annual Season Party celebrates the announcement of Circle's 2020 season with a catered lunch sponsored by Gilmore Catering, drinks, games, and prizes from local venues such as SpeakEZ Lounge, The Gilmore Collection, Celebration Cinema, and more! Tickets are $15 each and include lunch, two drink tickets, the 2020 season announcement and entertainment, as well as special limited perks when you buy your 2020 Season Flex Pass and Concert Bundle at the conclusion of the event.

This year's party guests will receive Annual Season Party guest perks for purchasing their Season Flex Passes and Concert Bundles at the event. These perks include a bonus Main Stage ticket to use on any play or musical in the 2020 season for each Flex Pass or Concert Bundle purchased.

The announcement of Circle's 2020 Season will also include sneak peek performances of each production and concert performed by familiar faces and newcomers to Circle Theatre. Season packages are on sale following the season announcement. Advanced reservation for the event is required and tickets must be booked by August 30.

For more information and to purchase event tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Circle's website at circletheatre.org.





