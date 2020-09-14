Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circle Theater Hosts Outdoor Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series

Article Pixel

The final concert takes place on September 16.

Sep. 14, 2020  

Grab your picnic blanket and beach chairs and join Circle Theatre on the lawn at the Performing Arts Center for the last concert in the Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series. This outdoor concert will feature some of your favorite Circle performers!

Featured performers include Lisa Knight, Ellie Frances, and Larry Young. Musicians for the performance will be Perry Moody, John Parker, and Danny Robinson. Songs will include What's Going On, Master Blaster, Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools, and more!

Social distancing between groups and masks worn when not seated is required, so feel free to spread out and enjoy the great summer weather! Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to Circle Theatre. Event sponsored by DV Apple Logistics.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://circletheatre.org/production/fundraising-concert/.


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
  • National Theatre of China's LUOCHA LAND Takes Home Prize at the 27th Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre
  • Taiwan Philharmonic Partners With TSMC Education And Culture Foundation And More To Offer Masterclass With Ray Chen
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!