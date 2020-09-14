Circle Theater Hosts Outdoor Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series

The final concert takes place on September 16.

Grab your picnic blanket and beach chairs and join Circle Theatre on the lawn at the Performing Arts Center for the last concert in the Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Series. This outdoor concert will feature some of your favorite Circle performers!

Featured performers include Lisa Knight, Ellie Frances, and Larry Young. Musicians for the performance will be Perry Moody, John Parker, and Danny Robinson. Songs will include What's Going On, Master Blaster, Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools, and more!

Social distancing between groups and masks worn when not seated is required, so feel free to spread out and enjoy the great summer weather! Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to Circle Theatre. Event sponsored by DV Apple Logistics.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://circletheatre.org/production/fundraising-concert/.

