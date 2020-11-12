Children's Ballet Theatre Presents Virtual Performance of THE NUTCRACKER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Children's Ballet Theatre has announced that its 2020 performance of The Nutcracker is going virtual!

The virtual show streams live on November 20 at 7pm. It will also be available to watch on demand any time after.

To purchase tickets, visit https://cbt-578139.square.site/. To receive the performance link please be sure to enter your email at checkout.

For 38 years, CBT has thrilled mid-Michigan audiences with the talent and exuberance of its young dancers. Its annual Nutcracker during Thanksgiving weekend at the Wharton Center has turned this much-loved holiday classic into a can't-miss local tradition. In addition to Nutcracker, the company performs classic ballets such as Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, in the annual spring show.

Learn more at http://cbtdance.org/.

