Chamber Music Society of Detroit is Suspending All Public Gatherings in March

Chamber Music Society of Detroit has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Out of concern for the safety of our audience, and in light of the decision by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to close all Michigan K-12 schools for the next three weeks, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit is suspending all public gatherings scheduled during March.

CMSD concerts scheduled for March 13, 14 and 15 by Curtis on Tour have already been cancelled, with arrangements made instead to offer a free webcast from the Curtis Institute of Music, live at 7 p.m. this evening and available throughout the weekend. However, the public gathering to view the webcast from the Patriot Theater at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe will not take place as previously announced.

Here is a direct link to the webcast

The CMSD is exploring alternative delivery of the live concert scheduled at the Seligman Performing Arts Center on March 28, and will provide additional details as they become available. In the meantime, ticket holders will be contacted by mail before March 28 to process their preference of ticket donation, open exchange or refund.

During this time of unprecedented crisis, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit encourages everyone to remain safe and follow closely the health guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the State of Michigan, and your local public health officials. Nothing matters more to us than your health and safety.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You