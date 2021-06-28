Center Stage Jackson Seeking Directors for 2021-22 Season

Center Stage Jackson is seeking directors for three of the productions in its 2021-22 Season: Little Shop of Horrors, Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, and Dinner Cabaret 2022.



Main Stage Musical Little Shop of Horrors will have performances October 29, 30, 31, and November 5, 6, 7, 2021 at Jackson College's Potter Center.



The dinner theatre production of Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery will perform February 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, and March 4, 5, 6, 2022 at the Sandhill Crane Vineyards.



The Dinner Cabaret 2022 will be held April 1, 2, 3 and April 8, 9, 10, 2022 at the Sandhill Crane Vineyards.

All three directing positions will be paid a stipend.

Any persons interested in directing should contact Center Stage Jackson at admin@centerstagejackson.org by July 16, 2021 for more information and/or to schedule an interview. Experience is not required, and more information on how to prepare and what to expect during the interview will be provided after inquiry. Interviews will be held July 19-28, 2021 via Zoom.

Contact: Katie Meyers at admin@centerstagejackson.org or (517) 539-4118.