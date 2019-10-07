Center Stage Jackson Presents JEKYLL & HYDE

Center Stage Jackson is opening its 2019-20 Season with Jekyll & Hyde the Musical, conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, Book and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn, based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson.



Performances will be held over two weekends: October 25-27 and November 1-3 on the stage of the Baughman Theatre inside Jackson College's Potter Center (2111 Emmons Rd. Jackson, MI 49201). Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30pm, Sunday performances will begin at 3:00pm.



Jekyll & Hyde is an evocative tale of two men - one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself- both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.



The cast features Brian George (Jekyll/Hyde), Lindsey Hemming (Emma), Amanda Frerichs (Lucy), Don LaFollette (Utterson), Jeremy Moore (Sir Danvers Carew), Joshua Monsoon (Simon Stride), Brian Ketner (Bishop of Basingstoke), David Gilman (Lord Glossop), Hanna Tritten (Nellie), Steve Martin (Spider), Craig Plazony (Lord Savage), Adam Dempster-Pauley (Sir Archibald Proops), Melissa McElhone (Lady Beaconsfield), Derek Turson (Poole), Alan Horsford (Bissett), and an ensemble of twelve south central Michigan actors.



Jekyll & Hyde's Production Team includes Lisa Cryderman (Director), Kelly Crippen (Producer), Samuel Safford (Orchestra Director), Aimie Smith (Choreography), Wendy Lake (Stage Manager), Theresa Dark (Seamstress), Preston Judd (Technical Director), Susanna Ellis (Properties, Sound), Amanda Kloack-Gregurich (Lights), and an orchestra of seventeen local musicians.



This production is rated PG-13 for mature themes, language, and situations.



Tickets purchased in advance are $18 for Adults and $15 for Students (High School and College). Tickets purchased at the door are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students with school I.D. (High School and College).



Advance sale tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at CenterStageJackson.org, in person at the Potter Center Box Office, or over the phone Monday-Friday 11:00am-4:00pm at (517) 796-8600. All sales will close three hours prior to curtain time and reopen one hour before curtain time at the box office table in the second floor lobby of the Potter Center. Credit, debit, and cash are accepted.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You