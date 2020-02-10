Casting Announced For World Premiere Of New Play RHAPSODY IN BLUE

The world premiere workshop production of Lauryn Hobbs' Rhapsody in Blue, inspired by the classic folk song "The Ballad of Omie Wise" will be presented April 2nd and 3rd at the Duderstadt Video Studio in Ann Arbor, MI.

Set to star in the premiere are University of Michigan students Madison McBride and Miguel Aviles-Elrod as Omie and Jay, respectively. Also featured are Amanda Rose Gross as Abby, Brianna Stoute as Hannah, Lee Alexander as Malik, Hoke Faser as Adam, and Alyssa Carol as Leah.

An original play based on the old murder ballad "The Ballad of Omie Wise," Rhapsody In Blue follows the life of Omie, a smart and strong willed African American college senior, who experiences love for the first time. This love soon turns toxic as the play unfolds. Will Omie follow her head or her heart? Rhapsody in Blue is presented through the Runyonland Victors Series,which exists to support new and exciting dramatic works from young playwrights in Michigan.

Emma Ashford directs, with choreography by Johanna Kepler. Rhapsody in Blue features scenic and prop design by Henry Pederson, costume design by Roger Teng, projection design by Andrew Howell, and lighting design by Dina Shulman. Founded in 2017 by executive producer Thomas Laub, Runyonland Productions is represented on Broadway this season with Jeremy O. Harris's SLAVE PLAY and David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA. Upcoming: Douglas Carter Beane's FAIRYCAKES and Noah Kieserman's SHEL. Runyonland is committed to creating a sustainable theatrical infrastructure to provide a link between the Michigan and New York artistic communities.





