Cast and Creative Announced For Titan's Reimagined A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Titan Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its AWARD WINNING production of the Charles Dickens classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted by Emily Trask and Lenny Banovez.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, celebrating it's 6th Anniversary will play a three-week limited engagement at Queens Theatre. Performances begin Friday, December 6th and continue through Sunday, December 22rd.

Titan's award-winning and critically acclaimed musical adaptation brings the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge alive onstage. This fresh and fast paced production transports audiences to Victorian England where they journey with the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three transformational spirits from his past, present, and future who change his life forever. A classic story of redemption and forgiveness, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is the perfect theatre experience for everyone this holiday season.

This years production sees Michael Selkirk return to the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. It also will feature a brand new Scenic by Stephen Hudson-Mariet.

"It's been a glorious 6 years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL here at Titan" said Titan Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder. "This story has truly become a tradition for so many in Queens, and all of NYC. So we decided it was time for a revamp. Audiences will be thrilled at the new things we have in store for them. Stephen has hit a home run with the new set. It's all very exciting."

Selkirk is joined by a massive cast of Titan Company Members, Alums, and Guest Artists which includes: Andrew Garrett, Ariana Ortman, Gracie Lee Brown, Wesley Cady, Chrissy Taylor, Kevin Stanfa, Nia Jimenez, Julia Klinestiver, Austin Doughty, Ian O'Boyle, Pedro Juan Fonseca, Brad Makarowski, Dominque Rose, Julia Mechner, Moore Theobald, Bea Frisbie, Eva Raffaelle, Alejandra Bachman, Ella Taylor, Tekla Zurashvili, and Isabella Fiallo.

Titan's Artistic Director Lenny Banovez will helm the production. Choreographer is Laura Frye, Scenic Design is by Stephen Hudson-Mariet, Costume Crew Analiese Puzon, Katrina Dykstra, Alyssa Van Gorder, and Lorraine Smyth. Lighting Design is by Katy Atwell. Weston Wetzel is the Sound Designer. Jessica McIlquham is Musical Director. David Jackson is Production Stage Manager, and Gracen Barth with Production Manage.

Tickets ($25) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on before showtimes on weekends.





