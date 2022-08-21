Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Released For Sauk World Premiere Of DESERT SONG

Performances begin this September.

Aug. 21, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for The Sauk's upcoming world premiere production of "Desert Song," a drama by Mark Cornell.

"Desert Song" is about a young, struggling musician who seeks out the reclusive muse for one of the most famous love songs ever written, an early seventies tune called "The Ballad of Eliza." It's a song that he has loved all his life. This muse, a woman who would now be in her sixties, has long retreated from public view. Can he find her? Set in the sparse lodgings at Ghost Ranch, a remote retreat in Northern New Mexico, the play explores the elusive and magical nature of inspiration. ​This production contains strong language, stage blood and self-harm.

The Sauk has a history with both Cornell and the play. The Sauk produced the world premiere production of Cornell's play "On Pine Knoll Street" in February 2020 as part of the American Association of Community Theatre NewPlayFest. "Desert Song" was part of The Sauk's 2021 Plays-in-Development program.

The cast for "Desert Song" will consist of Summer Housler as The Maid and Darren Taylor, making his Sauk debut, as The Musician. The production is directed by Trinity Bird. The design team will consist of Bruce Crews (set), Gianna Green (costumes), Bird (lighting) Cyndi Baldermann (properties) and MJ Dulmage (makeup/special effects).

Performances are September 8-10 at 8 p.m. with a matinee at 3 p.m. on September 11. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. All tickets are $10. The September 8 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.
"Desert Song" is sponsored by Playford Real Estate. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.





