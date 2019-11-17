Cast Of 45 Announced For Sauk's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A cast of 45 will present the classic Charles Dickens' tale A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre. There are eight performances planned from December 5-8 and 12-15.

Nineteenth-century London comes to life and recaptures for audiences the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with this timeless Dickens classic and all the favorite characters-Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, Jacob Marley, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come-and everyone's favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge.

The story is told by a chorus consisting of Meaghan Bryant, Allison Cleveland, Summer Housler and Les Smith. Featured in the cast are Sheldon Sundberg as Scrooge, Brent Falke as Fred and Old Joe, Nathan Johnson as Bob Cratchit, Mandee Leigh Howard as Mrs. Cratchit, Dane Hamrick as Tiny Tim, Noah Honeywell as Peter Cratchit, Ellie Gray as Belinda Cratchit, Clara Heath as Martha Cratchit, Andy Anderson and Aaron Guest as the Portly Gentlemen, Mike Sutton as Jacob Marley, Roene Trevisan as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Parker Falke as Young Scrooge, Bruce Crews as the Headmaster, Jael Miller as Fan, Ron Boyle as Fezziwig, Brandi Tippner as Mrs. Fezziwig and Belle, Eric Moore as Belle's Husband, Madison Osbourne as Young Belle, Kaylee McCoy as Fred's Wife, Shannon Chen as Miss Rosie, Noah Bryant as Dick Wilkins, Trinity Bird as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Travis Blatchley as Topper and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Tiffany Thatcher as the Charwoman and Sandi Miller as Mrs. Dilber. The cast also includes Gabrielle Adams, Mary Lou Armstrong, Micah Bryant, Brendan Forant, Marlayah Forant, Sandra Kempa, Kali Okert, Cooper Oxley, Mairine Slevers, Temirlan, Jacob Urban-Wallace, Zane Von Deylen and Ella Wilson.

The production is co-directed by Jennifer Wagler and Traci Jo Hubbard, who also designed the set and costumes. The production team consists of Angela Forant (costumes), Joella Hendrickson (stage manager/sound design) and Travis Blatchley (props). Ron Boyle has led the set construction team. A complete list of cast and crew can be found at www.thesauk.org.

Performances are at 8 p.m. December 5-7 and 12-14 with 3 p.m. matinees on December 8 and 15. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and up) and students (with a valid i.d.) and $8 for children (12 and under). Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The December 5 performance is a "Pay What You Can" preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The December 12 performance is $5 senior night.

"A Christmas Carol" is sponsored by County National Bank. The 2019 season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design (www.expressions.photography). The Sauk is also supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment of the Arts and their program Art Works.





