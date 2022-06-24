Cast Announced for MASTERCHEF JR. LIVE! at Fisher Theatre

Producers of the FOX series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, have announced the all-new cast for the 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour. The 25+ city tour makes a stop in Detroit on September 24, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre.

As previously announced, Season Eight Winner, Liya, along with finalist Grayson and fan-favorites A'Dan and Molly Will all hit the road with returning Host Mac Dassatti to serve up a perfectly balanced good time for fans of all ages.

MasterChef Junior Live Cast



Name: Liya

Age: 13

Hometown: Scarsdale, NY

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022?

I am so happy to be on the stage cooking again, and finally getting a chance to meet all our fans.



Name: Grayson

Age: 14

Hometown: Austin, TX

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022:

Reuniting with my MasterChef Junior castmates and cooking up great new dishes together! I'm also excited to travel and meet other kids who love to cook as much as I do.







Name: Molly

Age: 13 (Will be 14 in August)

Hometown: Springfield, MO

What are you looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022?

Traveling to places I haven't been before, to cook in front of a live audience, to reunite with my friends, and to enjoy the experience.



Name: A'Dan

Age: 13

Hometown: Lilburn, GA

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! 2022?

I'm looking forward to cooking on stage with my friends, meeting kids in the different states, sharing my culinary skills and experience, and giving fans a good time and great show.



Whether you're a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour will feature more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInDetroit.com and for exclusive merchandise, visit www.MasterChefLiveTour.com

Catch up on episodes of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX NOW, Hulu and Tubi.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, based on the hit FOX television show MASTERCHEF, blends exciting moments and inspirational stories with talented young contestants. Young home cooks face fun and technical challenges proving that when it comes to cooking, age doesn't matter!

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

MasterChef Junior Live will be at the Fisher Theatre on September 24 at 7:00 p.m.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway in Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.