Cast Announced For Sauk's THE SECRET GARDEN

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of "The Secret Garden" for eight performances in June. Six members of the large cast are making their Sauk debut.

This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, who won Best Book of a Musical for her script. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. In the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, this production of "The Secret Garden" won Most Anticipated Upcoming Production of a Musical.

The Sauk cast is led by 10-year-old Serena Fleming as Mary, Joshua Lawson as Archibald, Brian Ketner as Dr. Neville, Brianna Lambrecht as Lily and Emmerson Ellis as Colin. All five are making their Sauk debut. The leading cast also includes Meaghan Bryant as Mrs. Medlock, Gianna Green as Martha, Dave Rickard as Ben Weatherstaff, John Jordan as Dickon and Mandee Howard as Mrs. Winthrop. The "Dreamers" consist of Anne Fleming as Rose, Travis Blatchley as Albert, Moriah Livingston as Alice, Levi Socha as Wright, Nicholas Gerring as Shaw, Bruce Crews as Shelley, Marcella Gray as Mrs. Shelley, Dave Trippet as Holmes, Christina McKim as Claire, Aaron Guest as Fakir and Barbara Cliffe-Miller as Ayah.

The Sauk production is directed by Trinity Bird with musical direction by Kristi Gautsche, the team behind most of The Sauk's musicals since 1998. Michele Harmon is stage manager. The design team consists of Bird (set), Bryant (costumes), Angela Forant (lighting), Tim Ambrose (sound) and Blatchley (properties). Holli Houtz and Gay Shaw are vocal coaches. Ron Boyle and Diane Langan are building the set. Gautsche will lead a large live orchestra consisting of Christina Dube, Janet Dunham, Flip Johnson, Robert Livingston, Emille Martelli, James Montney, Susan Nawrot, Brigette Paladino, Sandra Pooley-Anderson, Tyler Rupert, Thomas Ryskamp, Paul Trainor and Evagene Wellman.

Performances are June 9-11 and 16-18 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 3 p.m. on June 12 and 19. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets range in price from $8-$13. The June 9 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The June 16 performance is $5 senior night. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

"The Secret Garden" is sponsored by the Jonesville Rotary Club. The 2022 Orchestra Sponsor is Moore Insurance Services, Inc. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.

The Sauk is offering a special Behind the Scene event for "The Secret Garden" on Friday, June 10. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a backstage tour of the theatre. Participants will also get to participate in a question and answer session with cast members and members of the production team. The event also includes drinks and appetizers at Olivia's Chop House and VIP seating to that evening's performance of "The Secret Garden." Tickets for this special event are now available at www.thesauk.org.