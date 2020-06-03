Cast Announced For Sauk's Online Production Of BELLES

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is pleased to announce the cast of their upcoming live streamed production of Belles by Mark Dunn. Performances will be June 25-28.

Told in "two acts and forty-five phone calls," Belles visits six southern sisters, who, over the course of an autumn weekend, seek to bridge the physical and emotional distance between them via the telephone, and in the process come to terms with their shattered family history. The six Walker sisters all hail from Memphis, but now they are scattered all over the country. Only Peggy still lives in Memphis, where she cares for Mama. When the play begins, Peggy is phoning her sisters with the latest about Mama... whether they want to hear it or not!

The cast of Sauk veterans includes Meaghan Bryant as Peggy, Julie Pratt as Aneese, Andrea Ortell as Roseanne, Tiffany Thatcher as Audrey, Allison Cleveland as Sherry and Savannah Durocher as Paige. The production is directed by Trinity Bird with production assistance from Cyndi Baldermann.

Performances are at 8 p.m. June 25-27 with a 3 p.m. matinee on June 28. The play will be performed live online with performers acting from their homes. All tickets are $10. Sauk donors may use vouchers for this production. Tickets can be purchased now at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100 (after June 17).

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You