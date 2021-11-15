Cast Announced For Sauk's ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present the literary classic "Anne of Green Gables" on stage for two weekends of performances December 2-5 and 9-12.

Adapted by Sylvia Ashby from the novel by L.M. Montgomery, "Anne of Green Gables" begins as stern Marilla and her warm-hearted brother Matthew hope to adopt a boy to work on their farm. However, the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake, and their lives will never be the same. Her warmth and wit affect everyone around her - even, eventually, the cold Marilla. We follow Anne through her rebellious years, her transformation into a young woman, and her romantic pairing with Gilbert.

The Sauk cast is headed by Emily Monk, in her Sauk debut, as Anne. The cast also consists of Roene Trevisan as Marilla, Mike Sutton as Mathew, Pat Bogusz as Rachel Lynde, Travis Blatchley as the Station Master, Brent Falke as Mr. Spencer, Meaghan Bryant as Mrs. Blewitt, Ava Kramer as Diana Barry, Summer Housler as Mrs. Barry, Trinity Bird as Mr. Phillips, Brietta Wilson as Miss Stacy, Emmy Ambrose as Ruby Gillis, Ellie Gray as Josie Pye, Nicholas Gerring as Moody MacPherson, Parker Falke as Charlie Sloane and Noah Honeywell as Gilbert Blythe.

"Anne of Green Gables" is directed by Ron Boyle with stage management by Mari Nuñez. Boyle is a long-time Sauk volunteer whose recent directing credits include "A Christmas Story," "Holes" and "The Homecoming." The design team consists of Boyle (set, costumes), Lilly Macie (lighting) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties).

Performances are December 2-4 and 9-11 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 3 p.m. on December 5 and 12. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets range in price from $8-$13. The December 2 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The December 9 performance is $5 senior night. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.