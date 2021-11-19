Canadian Brass is Coming To Wharton Center

The entertaining, versatile and Grammy-winning quintet, Canadian Brass, make their way to Cobb Great Hall on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 7:30PM to celebrate their recent 50th anniversary. The fun-filled holiday performance features jubilant arrangements of beloved tunes from their hugely popular holiday albums and more. Tickets are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Join "the men who put brass music on the map" (Washington Post) for a very special holiday program featuring originals like "Bach's Bells"; favorite songs such as "White Christmas," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and "Christmas Time Is Here"; and familiar classical, choral, and popular music arranged to make brass instruments sing.

For half a century, the lighthearted but seriously virtuosic Canadian Brass has been bringing listeners of all ages to the rich, exciting, exuberant sound of brass music. The award-winning quintet, with more than 100 recordings to its name, has charmed audiences around the globe, playing an array of repertoire including music of the Baroque, Dixieland, Broadway, and John Philip Sousa genres.

Sure to bring holiday cheer, showcasing their virtuosity, spontaneity, and sense of fun, ring in the holiday season with "one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world" (Washington Post).

Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements pertaining to COVID-19.

