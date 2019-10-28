CMSD Presents Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley In Detroit Debut, November 16

In early 2018, renowned clarinetist David Shifrin announced the formation of a new trio. Shifrin's colleagues in this ensemble are distinguished cellist Peter Wiley (formerly of the Beaux Arts Trio and Guarneri String Quartet), and rising star pianist Anna Polonsky. They make their Detroit debut on the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's Signature Series on Saturday, November 16 at Seligman Performing Arts Center, 22305 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills.

The program includes the Brahms Clarinet Trio, alongside chamber works by Debussy and Italian composer Nino Rota, who is best known for his film scores, including his Oscar-winning score to Coppola's Godfather II. Tickets ranging in price from $26 - $66 for adults and $13 - $33 for students are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmsdetroit.org. Senior tickets are also available at $5 off each ticket price. This concert is sponsored by the Shayne Solomon Group at Morgan Stanley.

David Shifrin is in demand worldwide as an orchestral soloist, recitalist and chamber music collaborator, having worked frequently with such distinguished ensembles and artists as the Tokyo and Emerson Quartets, Wynton Marsalis, and pianists Emanuel Ax and André Watts. An artist member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 1989, David Shifrin served as its artistic director from 1992 to 2004, and has been Artistic Director of Chamber Music Northwest in Portland since 1981.

Russian-born pianist Anna Polonsky is widely in demand as a soloist and chamber musician, collaborating with the Guarneri, Orion and Shanghai Quartets, and with Mitsuko Uchida, Yo-Yo Ma, David Shifrin, Richard Goode, Emanuel Ax and Jaime Laredo. She has performed chamber music at the Marlboro, Chamber Music Northwest, Music@Menlo, Cartagena, Bard, and Caramoor Festivals as well as at Bargemusic in New York.

Cellist Peter Wiley attended the Curtis Institute at just 13 years of age and became principal cellist of the Cincinnati Symphony at age 20. From 1987 through 1998, Mr. Wiley was cellist of the Beaux Arts Trio, with which he performed over a thousand concerts, and then served as cellist of the Guarneri Quartet from 2001 - succeeding his teacher, David Soyer - until the quartet retired from the concert stage in 2009.

Since its formation last year the Polonsky-Shifrin Wiley Trio has performed on the Dumbarton Oaks series in Washington, D.C., on the Yale School of Music series as well as in Connecticut and Florida; this season in addition to their Detroit debut they will appear in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Harrisburg, Kalamazoo and Clemson, South Carolina, among others.





