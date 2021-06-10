CMDetroit Presents Week-Long 'On Demand' Webcast Series Beginning June 26

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit will reprise its Spring, 2021 CameraMusic Premium Series during the week of June 26 - July 3 with six webcasts available on demand, free of charge to viewers thanks to the generosity of its CameraMusic supporters and patrons. Listeners may register for access to the webcasts online at www.cmdetroit.org by clicking on the On Demand Week link.

The line-up of distinguished artists features the Pacifica Quartet, violinist Pinchas Zukerman and pianist Shai Wosner, the Juilliard String Quartet, cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist Bryan Wallick, the Gavilan Brothers, and the Verona Quartet joined by two Sphinx laureates, violist Jordan Bak and Nicholas Mariscal.

The Pacifica Quartet, a frequent guest of the Chamber Music Society of Detroit over the ensemble's 26-year history, has won multiple Grammy Awards for its recordings and is currently quartet in residence at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music.

With a celebrated career encompassing five decades, Pinchas Zukerman reigns as one of today's most sought after and versatile musicians - violin and viola soloist, conductor, and chamber musician.

Hailed by The Boston Globe as "the most important American quartet in history," the Juilliard String Quartet continues to inspire audiences around the world since it was founded in 1946.

Zuill Bailey is a Grammy Award-winning, internationally renowned soloist, recitalist, artistic director and teacher who has appeared at prominent concert halls, and with major orchestras and festivals throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Cuban-born Ilmar Gavilán has had a distinguished career as a soloist, chamber musician and improvisor. Following his first-place win at the Sphinx Competition, he became the founding first violinist of the acclaimed Harlem Quartet. His Havana-based brother, pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán, excels in both the classical and jazz worlds as a recitalist, concerto soloist, chamber musician and performer of his own jazz compositions, which are featured in this webcast.

Winner of the 2020 prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, the Verona Quartet rose to international prominence after sweeping top prizes at the Wigmore Hall, Melbourne, Osaka, M-Prize International Chamber Music Competitions and the Concert Artists Guild Competition. Since then they have appeared at major venues and festivals across four continents.

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit began live-streaming in March of 2020 and has since produced 28 digital concerts. CameraMusic is a collaborative venture; the CMSD has partnered with 66 presenters across the U.S. to present livestreams that have been viewed in 48 states and 52 foreign countries. All artists are compensated for their performances by the CMSD and its partners.





Webcast Details

Saturday, June 26 - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Register for access to the webcasts online at www.cmdetroit.org by clicking on the On Demand Week link

Pacifica Quartet

Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-flat major

Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 3 in F major, Op. 73

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Shai Wosner, piano

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D major, Op. 12, No. 1

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 ("Spring")

Juilliard String Quartet

Mozart: String Quartet in B-flat major, K. 458, "Hunt"

Dutillieux: Ainsi la nuit

Brahms: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2

Zuill Bailey, cello

Bryan Wallick, piano

Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano in D major, Op. 17

Debussy: Sonata for Cello and Piano, L. 135

Lukas Foss: Capriccio for Cello and Piano

Rachmaninoff: Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op 19

Ilmar Gavilán, violin

Aldo López-Gavilán, piano

An Evening of Music by Aldo López-Gavilán

Eclypse, Capiriname, Hermanos, Epilogo, Arboles en el aire, Waltz, Quick Tune,

Viernes de Ciudad, Pan con Timba

Verona Quartet with Jordan Bak, viola & Nicholas Mariscal, cello

Reena Esmail: Quartet

Strauss: Sextet from "Capricco"

Dvorak: String Quartet in F major, Op. 96, "American"