Broadway In Detroit Announces Public Health & Safety Protocols

Broadway In Detroit announced today its public health and safety protocols for attending any of its live productions when venues reopen at 100 percent capacity this fall.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

This policy will be in effect starting October 10, 2021 and applies to all venues at which Broadway in Detroit presents shows, including the Fisher Theater, the Detroit Opera House, and Music Hall. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

"We are really excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre, but we cannot open our doors unless we can provide a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers and staff," said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit. "The overwhelming majority of theatre patrons across the country have warmly welcomed these kind of safety protocols. We feel most of our guests will respond the same."

In preparation for a safe reopening all Broadway in Detroit venues have upgraded HVAC systems with MERV 13 filters, increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols, added sanitizing stations through the building, and will be offering cashless options onsite, including debit/credit cards and mobile pay. Additionally, all Broadway in Detroit event staff are required to be fully vaccinated and will be masked at every performance.

Any ticket holder who does not comply with any COVID-19 protocol may be required to leave the venue without any entitlement to a refund. Guests with protocol accessibility questions may call (313) 872-1000.

More information, including what theatregoers need to know when purchasing a ticket, can be found on the "Health & Safety Info" page of the Broadway In Detroit website, or broadwayindetroit.com/knowbeforeyougo.

Broadway in Detroit, The Ambassador Theatre Group and The Broadway League, along with its partners, are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and following the recommendations of local, state, and federal agencies to ensure safety of theatregoers, performers, and employees. We reserve the right to unilaterally change protocols according to updated public health guidance and applicable law.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.