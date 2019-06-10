Broadway In Detroit Announces Extra Shows In 2019-2020; JITNEY, Mandy Patinkin, BEAUTIFUL, and More

Broadway In Detroit announced today that it will bring six extra attractions to Motor City audiences, in addition to the shows already on its 2019-20 Subscription Season. The additional shows are: August Wilson's Jitney at the Music Hall, November 13-17, 2019; Jesus Christ Superstar at the Detroit Opera House, February 4-9, 2020; Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on Piano at the Fisher Theatre, February 7, 2020; Fiddler on the Roof at the Fisher Theatre, March 10-15, 2020; and Beautiful The Carole King Musical at the Fisher Theatre, May 5-17, 2020. The Color Purple will also return to Detroit April 21-26, 2020 at a venue to be announced. Broadway In Detroit is presenting Jitney in partnership with The Detroit Public Theatre.

More people are experiencing the power of Broadway shows than ever before and we are excited to give Detroit audiences one of the biggest seasons we've presented in a very long time, said Alan Lichtenstein, Executive Director, Broadway in Detroit. In addition to our one-week and two-week Broadway engagements, we're happy to be expanding our programming this season with several one-night-only and weekend events.

Ticket prices, showtimes and on-sale dates to purchase tickets for the extra attractions will be announced later.

2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season tickets may be purchased now at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or by calling the Fisher Theatre at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0. Season subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the extra attractions.

Shows on the 2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season are: Cats, at the Fisher Theatre, September 3-15, 2019; Come From Away at the Fisher Theatre, October 1-13, 2019; Hello, Dolly at the Fisher Theatre, November 19 - December 1, 2019; A Bronx Tale at the Fisher Theatre, January 21 February 2, 2020; Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Detroit Opera House, February 19 March 1, 2020; Dear Evan Hansen at the Fisher Theatre, March 24 April 5, 2020; and, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical at the Fisher Theatre, June 9-21, 2020.

Please note that all show dates may be subject to change.

Group reservation requests for all season shows and extra attractions are being accepted now for groups of 12+ to 20+ (minimum varies depending on show) by emailing groups@broadwayindetroit.com and using the name of the show as your subject line, or by phone (313) 871-1132, Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

