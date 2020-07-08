Broadway Grand Rapids Raises Funds for Frontline Workers and Responders

Thanks to generous donations from Broadway Grand Rapids season ticket holders, more than $93,000 was raised to benefit frontline workers at four local hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors abruptly this spring. At Broadway Grand Rapids, the state of emergency caused a partial cancellation CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in March and cancellation of the entire run of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in May. Broadway Grand Rapids gave season ticket holders the option of donating the value of their tickets to a COVID-19 Medical Appreciation Fund. This fund specifically was designated to help the frontline workers and responders at four local hospitals: Spectrum Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Metro Health and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. BGR Executive Director, Mike Lloyd, said "We gave our season ticket holders the option to keep their ticket refunds for themselves OR they could donate that money to the brave, dedicated folks serving in local hospitals. It is awe inspiring-but not surprising---that their passion for theater was matched by their compassion for others."

The four hospitals reacted to the donations in the following way:

Greg Workman, Director of Finance and Development Operations at Spectrum Health: "These gifts supporting Spectrum will provide financial support to caregivers and team members on the front lines. The funds will assist those with their own medical needs and lodging assistance if they need to be quarantined and support for childcare."

Greg Meyer, Vice President at Metro Health: "Thank your patrons for this wonderful act of generosity. The money will go into our "Helping Hands Fund" where we provide grants to employees who are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Michelle Rabideau, President at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Foundation: "Support from Broadway Grand Rapids patrons will directly help our front-line colleagues who are facing financial emergencies who need help for expenses such as unexpected daycare, medical bills and even appreciation meals to give them a lift during extended shifts at the hospital."

Kent Riddle, CEO at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital: "Funds donated by Broadway Grand Rapids patrons will go to support our front-line heroes while they provide necessary care to our patients and families. These gracious donations allowed us to provide hotel accommodations for staff who had been exposed or needed to quarantine. This allowed peace of mind to them and their family members in keeping everyone safe. We were also able to provide meals to staff who often spent long hours in extremely restrictive personal protection equipment. This gesture meant the world to our clinicians."

Broadway Grand Rapids looks forward to returning to DeVos Performance Hall for the 2020-2021 season and presenting a fantastic line-up shows. Season tickets are available now with packages starting at $271. The six-show season includes MEAN GIRLS (Feb 9-14, 2021), WICKED (March 31- April 18, 2021), AIN'T TOO PROUD- The Life And Times of the Temptations (May 18-23, 2021), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (June 22-27, 2021), HAIRSPRAY (July 20-25, 2021) and COME FROM AWAY (August 31-Sept 5, 2021). Season tickets can be purchased by visiting www.broadwaygrandrapids.com or calling the BGR service center at 1-866-928-7469.

