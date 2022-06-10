Broadway Grand Rapids Hires New Marketing Director

Jennifer A. Pascua has accepted the position of Marketing Director at Broadway Grand Rapids. Pascua is familiar to the West Michigan community. She was part of the Community Relations team at Spectrum Health where her focus was on relationship management. During the pandemic, she started teaching at Hope College as an adjunct professor in the Communication Department and launched a media freelance group, Halo Halo Multimedia, LLC. She worked at Serendipity Media as the Content Engagement Manager and previously spent 25 years as a Broadcast Journalist, most recently at WZZM in Grand Rapids. She holds a BA from Northern Illinois University and an MS from Grand Valley State University.

Pascua brings with her a strong passion for arts and culture in West Michigan. Her vision aligns with the mission, brand, image, and voice of Broadway Grand Rapids. She hopes create more community partnerships while continuing to strengthen and sustain current ones and aid in elevating accessibility to the arts through initiatives highlighting diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

"My passion for Broadway started when I was 8 years old and was cast as Princess Ying Yowalak in a high school production of "The King and I". I had the only speaking part among my peers and stepping on stage paved the way for my love of theatre," said Pascua. "Since then, any time I had an opportunity to attend any on or off-Broadway show I was ecstatic and grateful. I became fully aware that some were not as fortunate to have been exposed to the arts due to a variety of barriers. I am excited to work under the leadership of Meghan Distel and with the BGR team and in collaboration with the BGR board to find ways to introduce others to the experience and provide a welcoming environment to all people."

"Jennifer is an absolute gem in the Grand Rapids community, and we are beyond excited to have her knowledge, passion and positive energy join the Broadway GR family. She brings a wealth of experience and skills that will help enhance our program and expand opportunities for our community to enjoy Broadway theater in GR" said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids.

Next up for the 2021-2022 Broadway Grand Rapids season is MEAN GIRLS on stage at DeVos Performance Hall June 21-26. Information on the full season and details on purchasing tickets can be found at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.