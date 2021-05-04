Broadway Grand Rapids Announces New Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now

Broadway is coming back to Grand Rapids and it is worth the wait! After a long intermission, the new season will open in January of 2022. Season ticket packages can be purchased now. The outstanding line-up of shows features some of Broadway's biggest blockbusters including the six-time Tony and Grammy Award winning hit new musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the inspiring true story of COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, MEAN GIRLS, and AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. HAMILTON will also make a much-anticipated return to DeVos Performance Hall for two weeks in February of 2022 after selling out a three-week engagement in 2020.

The five-show package includes: HAIRSPRAY, AIN'T TOO PROUD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS and COME FROM AWAY. Six-show packages will also include HAMILTON. Broadway GR season ticket holders receive the best prices for each show, the opportunity for a no-fee payment plan, free lost-ticket replacement, online account management, exclusive dining and parking discounts, and the same reserved seats for each show. The five-show package price starts at $219. Season tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com, by calling the BGR service center toll-free at 1-866-928-7469 or calling locally at 616-235-6285.

"We appreciate the patience, support and loyalty of our patrons and we can't wait to welcome audiences back to DeVos Performance Hall to share the magic of live theater once again." said Mike Lloyd, Executive Director of Broadway Grand Rapids.

Individual tickets to all shows will go on sale at a later time. To receive exclusive pre-sale offers and notifications to upcoming shows, sign up for the BGR Eclub at www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Eclub.

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and in partnership with Broadway Across America. All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

Along with partners at DeVos Performance Hall, Broadway Grand Rapids will be collaborating with local and state health authorities on a health and wellness plan following local, state, and federal guidelines to welcome audiences back. Health and safety plans will be communicated prior to the first show.

Learn more at www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.