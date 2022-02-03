Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Meghan Distel as New President and CEO

Meghan Distel, formerly the Director of Marketing and Public Relations of Broadway Grand Rapids is stepping into the role of President and CEO following the retirement of Mike Lloyd. The unanimous board vote concludes a months-long nationwide search. According to BGR Vice-Chair and head of the Search Committee, David Skidmore, "Out of all of the strong candidates who applied, Meghan stood out because of her experience and her passion for Broadway Grand Rapids."

"It's an honor and a privilege to move into this new role with an organization I am so passionate about" said Distel. "I've had the incredible opportunity to be a part of Broadway Grand Rapids and work alongside Mike Lloyd and a great team over the past decade where we have seen tremendous growth and have impacted the cultural landscape in West Michigan. I look forward to not only continuing the mission of bringing incredible theater to Grand Rapids but also connecting with the people of West Michigan and growing opportunities for everyone in the community to enjoy the best of touring Broadway."

The transition is one Lloyd supports and believes makes sense. "Meghan is the perfect choice! The one person who I am absolutely sure has the same passion as I do...maybe even more."

Distel graduated from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University in 1992 and moved to Grand Rapids shortly after where she started her career in sales and marketing. In 2011, she launched the Group Sales program at Broadway Grand Rapids and quickly moved into the role of Marketing Director. Over the past decade, Distel has helped to grow and nurture the Broadway Grand Rapids program where season ticket sales have quadrupled, and multi-week runs of Broadway shows have helped to generate positive economic impact in Grand Rapids. She will begin her new role as President and CEO at Broadway Grand Rapids immediately.

Next up for the 2021-2022 Broadway Grand Rapids season is Hamilton which returns to Grand Rapids for two weeks February 8-20. Information on the full season and details on purchasing tickets can be found at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or by calling 616-235-6285.