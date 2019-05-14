BoxFest Detroit Announces 2019 Festival

The producers of BoxFest Detroit have announced performance dates for BoxFest Detroit 2019, an annual theater festival that showcases and creates opportunities for female-identifying directors. BoxFest Detroit 2019 will run Fridays and Saturdays, August 16 - 24 at Planet Ant Theatre, 2357 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, MI, 48212. For more information, please visit www.boxfestdetroit.com.

BoxFest Detroit is an annual, nonprofit theater festival that showcases and creates opportunities for female-identifying directors. It has served and continues to function as a springboard for many women and their directing careers. Directors who have participated in past festivals have gone on to pursue graduate studies at highly competitive universities, become directors at professional theaters, and form their own successful theater and production companies. Proceeds from the event are given to one or more directors through a mentorship program, which provides directors financial support to lessen the challenges associated with the cost of education and travel. The winner of the audience vote competition is given the opportunity to direct a show with Planet Ant Theatre's One-Act Series.

"This year we're also looking for volunteers to support the festival. With the expanding opportunities for our directors, and growing crowds, we're hoping volunteer opportunities will make our festival more sustainable and accessible," said Artistic Director, Amanda Grace Ewing. "Every year people ask how they can support and get involved with the festival if they're not able to participate - with this additional opportunity, we're looking forward to growing the community of support for female-identifying directors."

The producing team for BoxFest Detroit 2019 includes Molly McMahon, Kelly Rossi, and Amanda Grace Ewing. BoxFest Detroit is the only festival of its kind in the country and focuses solely on providing female-identifying directors opportunities to showcase their work and to gain necessary experience required for success in the field. The festival seeks directors of all skill levels to participate, and early career and established directors are invited to participate.

The festival is also accepting submissions from playwrights and actors. Directors and playwrights must submit by June 3. Actors must submit to audition for directors.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 12pm to 3pm at Planet Ant Theatre, 2357 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, MI, 48212. Volunteers are encouraged to submit their interest at any time. More information about submissions and the festival is available at www.boxfestdetroit.com.

For 16 years and counting, BoxFest Detroit has produced annual summer theater festivals, which create the space and support for women directors of all experience levels to share their work with audiences. Learn more about BoxFest Detroit and its programs at www.boxfestdetroit.com.





