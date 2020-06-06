Black and Brown Theatre Presents All the Web's a Stage Monologue Experience

There are many monologue competitions for writers, but instead of a traditional judging panel, Black and Brown Theatre has decided to give the decision-making power to the actors who will use these monologues. 9 actors from Black and Brown Theatre will choose their favorite original monologue submitted by interested playwrights and record their favorite monologue to be posted on Black and Brown Theatre's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Pages.

Each Sunday from May 31-June 14 Black and Brown Theatre will post the next group of actors looking for monologues and writers can watch the actor's video on the theatre's Instagram or Facebook page @bandbtheatre. Actors are looking for 1-2 minute monologues. Each actor has different needs requiring playwrights to pay close attention to what each actor is looking for.

Black and Brown Theatre aims to utilize this project to strengthen the relationship between playwright and actors to break away from the traditional model of the two roles being individualistic and instead to think of the playwright and actor as a team in which actors serve as creative muses and playwrights serve as creative voices to each other.

Playwrights interested in submitting may email a 1-2 minute monologue in the body of the email to BlackandBrownTheatre@gmail.com with the name of the specific actor they are writing for in the subject line.

Writers will receive an email if their monologue is selected. There is no limit to submissions, but each monologue must be 100% original material.

Monologues are due Sundays June 7-June 21 at 3pm EST. For specific deadlines, please follow Black and Brown Theatre on Instagram or Facebook (@BandBTheatre) or YouTube (Black and Brown Theatre) or email info@blackandbrowntheatre.org

To learn more about Black and Brown Theatre's work, please visit: www.BlackandBrownTheatre.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You