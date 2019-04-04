Bay City Players Presents MAN OF LAMANCHA

Bay City Players will present Man Of LaMancha May 2 - 5 &May 9 - 12, 2019 at the Bay City Players, 1214 Columbus Avenue, in Bay City. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Man Of LaMancha is directed by Debbie Lake, with assistant director by Anne Kukla and produced by Greg Burke with musical direction by Jim Pawloski and choreography by Holly Haga and Leeds Bird as creative consultant. Written by Dale Wasserman, Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion.

Tickets are available by visiting our website www.baycityplayers.com or by contacting the Bay City Players box office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at (989) 893-5556. Evening box office hours begin on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Hours are Thursday through Saturday, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and 12 from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are Students: $10.00, Adult: $20.00.

An outstanding musical with four Broadway revivals, La Mancha takes us with Don Quixote on his quest to right all the wrong in the world. At once funny and dangerous, this old knight travels the plains of Spain encountering prisoners, thieves, and murders but he does so with such innocent dedication audiences find themselves happy to join him in his wonderful search for real goodness in humankind. "The Impossible Dream" is the show-stopping song. Recommended for ages 12 and up

Questions or further information call (989) 893-5555 M-F 9am-1pm or visit our website at www.baycityplayers.com





