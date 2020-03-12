Basement Arts Announces Cancellation of Events

Basement Arts has issued a cancellation of all future Basement Arts events amid the coronavirus outbreak:



"It is with a heavy heart that we must suspend all Basement Arts events for the rest of the semester effective immediately. Our last four productions: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, Pretty Theft, Quake, and Am I Blue will no longer be performing at their scheduled times. The directors, cast, and production team members have all worked tremendously hard and we are incredibly saddened that we cannot see their productions come to life. However, in response to COVID-19, we must put the safety of our performers and our patrons first, and continuing these productions is too much of a risk.



We want to thank everyone who has supported and attended Basement Arts productions throughout this year, and the year's prior. We do it for free, we do it for you, and we wouldn't have it any other way.



We look forward to our fall season under the Artistic Direction of Maggie O'Shea and Drake George. Thank you for your continued support, and we will see you soon.



Best,



Basement Arts"





