Barn Theatre Presents The Hilarious Comedy BEN HUR, September 14 - 19

The Barn Theatre brings you the hilarious comedy BEN HUR, September 14 through 19.

Based on one of the timeless stories of one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth-century, this stage adaptation of the epic tale is hilariously told by a handful of actors. The story follows an amateur theatre troupe comprised of Barn favorites Patrick Hunter, Charlie King, Melissa Cotton Hunter, and Aaron Czarnecki as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur. He falls to a galley slave and rises to champion charioteer within Jerusalem during the life of Jesus Christ, while the actors struggle along through the piece as rivalries form and offstage romances interfere.

BEN HUR is directed by Brendan Ragotzy, set and properties designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes designed by Melanie Wehrmacher. Technical Direction by Dennis McKeen. Lights are designed by Michael McShane. Sound has been designed by Troy Benton. Garrylee McCormick is hair/wig master.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying cravings with some light snacks.

Make Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show! To reserve tickets, call (269) 731-4121 or buy them online at www.barntheatreschool.org.