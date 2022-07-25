Barn Theatre Presents GROUNDHOG DAY, July 26- August 7

Based on the 1993 hit film starring Bill Murray, GROUNDHOG DAY is about a TV weatherman who relives the same day over and over again. As he gets to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson for the first time repeatedly, he realizes it's an opportunity for second, third, and fourth chances.

Phil Connors (played by Barn Favorite Eric Parker), a seasoned big-city weatherman, is frustrated to be to reporting the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, PA. His arrogance and cynicism are in direct opposition to the cheery townsfolk, who are ready for their favorite Groundhog to not see his shadow and welcome an early spring. After disdainfully covering the rodent's negative forecast, he awakens the next day only to discover it's February 2 once more. Initially in disbelief, Phil finally accepts he is doomed to hilariously repeat the same day over and over again. GROUNDHOG DAY ran on Broadway for 32 previews and 176 performances and received largely positive reviews from critics. The production was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Book, Best Original Score, and Best Musical.

GROUNDHOG DAY is directed by Patrick Hunter and choreographed by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Musical Direction by Matthew Shabala. Steven Lee Burright is the Scenic Designer and Karsen Green is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Matt Pierce with Lights designed by Sammy Verdino. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Jake Ragotzy is Sound Designer. Additional sound creation is by Troy Benton. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for GROUNDHOG DAY will run through August 7th, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

