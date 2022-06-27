Barn Theatre Kicks Off Summer with SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

This June 28th SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS explodes onto the Barn Theatre stage.

This rowdy, rip-roarin' adaptation of the MGM movie musical will play until July 10. Based loosely on "The Sobbin' Women" by Vincent Benet, this audience favorite will star Eric Morris as eldest brother Adam Pontipee and Melissa Cotton Hunter as Milly.

The cast also features, Luke Ragotzy, new Actors' Equity members Aaron Czarnecki and Nicholas Biddle, apprentices Michael Richard, Matthew Fecko and Elliott Austin Wirshba, and joining the cast is Jack Austin, a recent graduate of Lakeview high school, as the brothers; and apprentices Ella Olesen, Gabrielle Bieder, Jamie Stopczynski, Sophie Shahbazi, Ainsley Mooney Alrutz and Emily Ling Mei as the comely lasses.

Our story begins as Milly choosesAA to marry Adam after knowing him but a few hours. She doesn't realize; however, she would have six rowdy brothers-in-law as roommates in the wilds of 1850's Oregon. It doesn't take long for her to whip this rough and tumble group of boys into shape, and soon all the brothers wish for wives of their own. Filled with fearless dancing and a magnificent score including "Wonderful, Wonderful Day," "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'", this lighthearted Wild West explosion will delight the whole family!

Long after the phenomenally successful movie of 1954, SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS was developed for the stage and enjoyed a successful national tour in 1979. In 1982, the Broadway production, starring Debby Boone and David-James Carroll had a short run and a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. In 1985 the West End had a successful run and released a London cast recording. In 2005, the prestigious Goodspeed Opera House staged a major revival with the production earned rave reviews from Variety and the New York Times. There was also a television series based very loosely on the film on CBS 1982 to 1983.

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS is directed by Patrick Hunter and choreographed by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Musical Direction by Chris Gray. Steven Lee Burright is the Scenic Designer and Karsen is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Matt Pierce with Lights designed by Sammy Verdino. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Jake Ragotzy is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS will run through July 10th Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks into the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show

Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org.