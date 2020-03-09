BWW Review: THE NAKED MAGICIANS at The Music Hall was the Total Experience - Magic, Comedy, & Cheeky Australians!

Detroit was treated to a really special experience when The Naked Magicians were here on March 6th and 7th at The Music Hall as part of Broadway In Detroit's series of events this season. It was promoted that the duo will forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles, and endless laughs or as their website says, "good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants - when we say 'abracadabra,' the audience isn't always looking at our hands." After hearing that, how much more enticed could you be about a show? Then I had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Tyler, one half of The Naked Magicians with Christopher Wayne, and I was widely entertained by him, so I knew the show could only get better. It did. The Naked Magicians was magic, comedy, and cheeky Australians - the total experience.

To be completely honest, I didn't know what to expect. Was this a gimmick? Do these two fully grown men literally get naked? No, this was not a gimmick. And, yes, these two fully grown men literally get naked. AND THEY DO MAGIC. Whoa. I have moments where I don't even like to leave my room because of my social anxiety and Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne have performed - and undressed - for millions of fans in more than 250 cities and seven countries. Insert emoji with head exploding here because that's what I feel like thinking about that. The aspect I love about this fact is how natural and at ease they are on stage with it. They, also, make the crowd work for it, or like they said, "we're going on a date. You have to work toward it at the end."

The build-up, in my opinion, was better than the end. Sure, it's a treat to see two very attractive gentleman on stage in all their glory, but The Naked Magicians put on a wickedly entertaining show. My best friend came with me and both of us said that we hope they come back to Michigan soon because we haven't laughed that hard in so long. Tyler and Wayne are funny and know how to work a crowd. The illusions and tricks that they do are interesting and different from other magic and illusion shows I've been too. The show runs about an hour and half in length and sometimes when I'm at a magic show I can find my mind wondering, but during The Naked Magicians I never lost focus. I was engaged and laughing the entire time to the point that when it did end, I found myself disappointed that it was over only because I wanted more of their tricks, illusions, and banter on stage.

The Naked Magicians exceeded my expectations and it was one of the best nights out I have had in a long time. Mike Tyler made me laugh when I asked him to describe the show in five words, but his answer of an "orgy of magic, comedy and nudity" is perfect. His cheeky answer makes you laugh and gets you excited for the show, but in reality, I don't think you can really describe The Naked Magicians as it's just an experience and one I can't wait to have again.

Up next for the Broadway In Detroit season is Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, and more! The 2020-2021 Season has been announced with Ain't Too Proud, Disney's Frozen, Hamilton, and more! For more information, visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

