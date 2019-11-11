BWW Review: BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS: WEST SIDE STORY TO WICKED and More at Grand Rapids Symphony With Sisters Liz and Ann Callaway!

Grand Rapids Symphony kicks off its 2020/2019 Pops Series presented by Fox Motors. The goal of the over all series is to "Bring back memories and create new ones with a mix of popular entertainers and musical favorites." Kicking off the season with: "Broadway Showstoppers - WEST SIDE STORY to WICKED". What would a show called Broadway Showstoppers be with without a Broadway star, and to make this even better, have them be sisters! Liz Callaway, and Ann Hampton Callaway, each performers in their own right, came to Grand Rapids for two nights of show tunes and some other special numbers as well.

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy winner who made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Lost of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years on and off as Grizabella in Cats. Off Broadway her credits continue with The Spitfire Grill, No Way to Treat a Lady, Mary Little, and Brownstone. She also recently started in a on the one woman show Everything Brilliant at the TheatreSquared. She sang the Academy Award- nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other films have included Jasmin for the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant, she also was a stand in at rehearsals for Barbra Streisand's tour for 2-3 weeks.

Liz received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside The Actors Studio: Steven Sondheim, The David Letterman Show, and Senior Trip (a CBS Movie of the Week) Her Extensive concert and Symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China, and nearly every major US city. She performs regularly with composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and has sung with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and Johnny Mathis. In addition to performing live, she has six solo recordings: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wonder: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, and her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway.

Ann Hampton Callaway is on of the leading champions of the Great American Song Book. With her unique singing style blending jazz and traditional pop, it makes her a mainstay in concert halls, theatre, and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television and on film. She is best known for her Tony nominated performance in the hit Broadway hit musical Swing! and not only writing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny but singing it along with her sister. Voted recently by our very own Broadway World as "Performer of the Year" and "Best Jazz Vocalist", Ann is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CDs. She has performed her award winning show The Streisand Songbook with over 100 symphony orchestras. Her latest CD is "Jazz Goes to the Movies"

Ann has been a special guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, she performed for President Clinton in Washington, D.C. and at President Gorbachev's Youth Peace Summit in Moscow, Russia. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in Good Shepherd, performing the standard "Come Rain or Shine." She recorded "Isn't it Romantic?" and "The Nearest to You" in Wayne Wong's Last Holiday starring Queen Latifa. As part of her mission to keep the Great American Song Book thriving, she has produced and hosted two TV specials called Singer's Spotlight With Ann Hampton Callaway with guest Liza Minnelli and Christine Ebersole for WTTW National, which spun into her critically acclaimed radio series This is Cabaret.

With two artist with this impressive of a resume, I was wondering what possible hits they would choose to perform along with the Grand Rapids Symphony. The Grand Rapids Symphony, conducted by John Varineau, and Alex Rybeck, pianist kept right up with the sisters as they take us in what I would describe as a journey thought their musical career. The Orchestra kicks the evening with an Overature from West Side Story after the Overature, which made me wish the pits for the shows I see were this big and full, the Callaway sisters take the stage for there first string of duets including It's Today, Sisters, and of corse since they are from Chicago, All That Jazz.

Then comes the solo time for the evening, Ann is first up to take her turn for the songs "Just in Time", and "Blues in the Night". Then Liz comes out to join her as Ann takes a seat at piano as they do a duet fitting for sisters about "Friendship". Liz takes her first solo spot for the evening of corse to no disappointment "Gonna Wash that Man Right Out of My Hair", and a song right from her time on Broadway, in Cats, "Memory" I mean how many people can say they've heard "Memory" sung not on Broadway by a former Cat, Grizabella it really was a emotional and chilling performance! The next song of corse a perfect follow up as Ann returns to the Piano to play a song she wrote, and they sang for the TV show, "The Nanny", finishing with a current hit perfect to finish a first act "Defying Gravity".

Act two kicks off with a variety of show tunes mashed into one great Orchestra Feature, followed by a Duet of "Some People". Liz Kicks off her second solo set of the evening, with the song she originally sang for the movie Anastasia "Journey to the Past" which was cool, because she did a shout out to the tour, even commenting that it had just been in Grand Rapids (It was here last year as part of the Broadway GR season). Then they huddle back to the piano for a rendition of "You've Got a Friend" before Liz takes a seat to allow Ann to blow us all away with one of the better known power house songs in show tunes, "Don't Rain on My Parade". Liz comes back and gives us a very good rendition of People, then Ann comes to do her final number an Improve piece on the piano, in which she take suggestions from the crowd. Our evening had a piece about a female nurse and a male doctor who attend comic con (the idea came from the crowd because it was next door) and the Dr. ends up leaving her because she is smart and that smart and it scares him. Well she meets someone ironically called Thor at comic con, and it goes on from there, but shows the creativity and what 5 min and crowd full of inspiration can come up with. They finish with a duet of "Somewhere", and an Encore: "Lullaby of Broadway". Hopefully they can both return to Grand Rapids in the future, as they have so many songs to share with us

If you missed out on this fun show, don't worry there are still plenty of great shows at the Symphony especially as we head into the Holiday Season including two Movies to Film, an Acrobatic show, Christmas Music, and two other Hit music with symphony events. Check out www.grsymphony.org for complete info on: Home Alone In concert, Holiday Pops, Cirque De Noel, Hollywood Hits, Up in Concert, Revolution: Music of The Beatles and all the other many events offered year round at Grand Rapids Symphony.





