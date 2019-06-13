BWW Review: ANASTASIA at The Fisher Theatre Is A Whimsical And Captivating Adventure!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Anastasia, playing now through June 23rd at the Fisher Theatre, is a whimsical tale that will delight audiences. This new musical transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia is sure to leave audiences with a song in their heart and a smile on their face.

Having never seen this show before, I was optimistic as I had heard great things about it. I was not disappointed. One thing that stuck out to me were the incredible costumes. Each character on stage had an exceptional amount of detail in every costume piece, and Linda Cho's vision for the costumes exceeded my expectations. In addition, the set design was visually stunning and unlike anything I have ever seen. Instead of utilizing traditional backdrops, one digital backdrop stayed on stage throughout the show, and the backdrop was changed via projection according to the scene in that part of the show. The digital backdrops were incredibly realistic, and makes it feel as if you are almost in the scene with the characters.

On top of the costumes and set, I was blown away by the talent on stage. Lila Coogan played the lead role of Anya with grace and elegance. She has an incredibly voice and is able to control the power in her voice very fluidly. Coogan's stage presence is second to none. Anya is a strong-willed and independent woman but can be timid and shy at times. Coogan plays to these characteristics perfectly, and is able to swiftly move in and out of different emotions very easily. Simply put, she is a treat to watch.

Equally as talented is Stephen Brower, playing the role of Dmitry. Brower's tremendous voice shines through during Anya and Dmitry's duet in the second act "In a Crowd of Thousands". He has a very soft and soothing voice that closely resembles an acoustic singer. His facial expressions and movements on stage are definitive. Brower and Coogan have wonderful chemistry on stage, and they compliment each other nice.

I would recommend Anastasia to anybody who is a fan of the animated film, as well as anybody who is looking to be touched by a heartwarming story.

The creative team of Anastasia includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

Tickets for Anastasia start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees) and are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-982-2787. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office. For group sales (12 or more) please call 313-871-1132 or email groups@broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets for the open captioned performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit is pleased to announce that ANASTASIA will host a digital ticket lottery during the upcoming Detroit engagement at the Fisher Theatre, June 11 - 23, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance. The digital lottery is open to accept entries NOW for all performances and will remain open until Sunday, Jun 23 at Noon. Fans who have been selected will be notified via email or text and have 24 hours to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. All entrants are encouraged to follow ANASTASIA on Instagram (@anastasiabway), Twitter (@anastasiabway) and Facebook (@anastasiabway) for additional lottery news and information.

Connect with Broadway In Detroit on Twitter @BroadwayDetroit, Instagram at @ broadwayindetroit, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BroadwayInDetroit/.

*Show information courtesy of Broadway In Detroit.





