BWW Interview: Talking with Amy & Jen of LIVE MUSIC WITH SINGER-SONGWRITERS AMY PETTY & JEN SYGIT at Riverbank Theatre

The Riverbank Theatre is welcoming Amy Petty and Jen Sygit for a special one night only event this Saturday, April 27th in Marine City. Live Music with Singer-Songwriters Amy Petty and Jen Sygit with be an evening of acoustic guitar and vocals with two accomplished artist's that Michigan audiences are sure to enjoy. Petty's sound and songwriting skills are compelling, complex and original soundscapes weave a lush tapestry of folk, pop, rock, and blues. Sygit is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with her latest record being labeled as sometimes traditional, sometimes contemporary, yet always raw and honest. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a chance to speak with both Amy and Jen while they are getting ready for their performance. Read below to hear what they had to say about music, being Michigan artists, and what to expect at their concert!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your music career as an introduction?

Amy Petty: I've been a musician my whole life. Even as a young child, I knew studying music and living submerged in music was the only path for my life. I was blessed and lucky to grow up in Royal Oak, a place that nurtured artists, free thinking, individuality and creativity. The public-school system also had a fabulous music and arts program. As a budding artist, I was well cared for. Later in high school, I discovered I had a talent for classical and operatic singing. I enjoyed it and decided to study classical voice in college. It wasn't until a few years later that I started to feel like a fish out of water, like maybe I hadn't quite found my perfect fit. I taught myself a few chords on the guitar and attempted to write my own songs and it fit like a glove. I've been a singer/songwriter for the past 15 years and it is the heartbeat of who I am. It influences every aspect of my life and how I view the world, in the best possible way. I love the music, the community, and the freedom to create the art I feel compelled to create.

Jen Sygit: I grew up near the Riverbank Theatre in the neighboring city of Marysville, Michigan. My engagement and interest in music goes back to my early youth. According to my family, I always had an interest in music and would gravitate towards any instruments in the room. I started writing songs in elementary school, played trombone in my high school band, and was in several local musical theater productions through my school years. During this time, I also auditioned and won scholarships to Interlochen Fine Arts Camp where I majored in voice studies. After graduating high school, I moved to East Lansing to attend Michigan State University as an English major at which time I started performing out at open mics and with different local bands. I worked at world renowned music store, Elderly Instruments, which is where I decided to give the performing songwriter lifestyle a chance and picked up new instruments such as the banjo, dobro, and ukulele. I went full-time performer in 2007 and have since released four solo albums, an album with my side project, "Stella!" and am now somewhat of a veteran studio artist having appeared on over 50 albums. I've also been hosting a weekly folk roots/Americana radio show in Lansing for several years and have hosted a successful weekly open mic in Lansing since 2003.

You grew up surround by music - is that what shaped you and led you to a career in music?

Amy Petty: I think I would have become a musician even if I had been raised by wolves! It's in my bones. But I definitely think my dad's career as a sound man helped open my eyes and ears to the option of music as a career. He loved to analyze music, to talk about its meaning and how it moved him. He had no formal training and he didn't play an instrument, but listening to him try to verbalize what a song meant to him was really my first lesson in understand what music is.

Amy Petty

You are multi-talented being a multi-instrumentalist and a singer/songwriter. How much training have you had and do you have a favorite one over the others?

Jen Sygit: I took voice lessons for about 8 years starting in grade school and I once had a beginning piano class at Interlochen, but primarily I'm self-taught on the instruments I play. I'm lucky to have been born with a "good ear" and am honestly not the best reader of sheet music. I can do it, but generally my ear is faster than my eyes. My grasp of music theory has improved over the years, mostly as a necessity working with and communicating with other musicians. I wouldn't say I have a favorite instrument of the ones I play, but different instruments fulfill different roles in my life. I tend to primarily write on guitar or piano, although I've written tunes on ukulele and banjo as well, and the banjo for me has become more of a meditative instrument. I tend to sing less and play more instrumentals on banjo and the droning rhythm relaxes me.

Do you have a favorite album or song that you have released?

Amy Petty: This may sound like a cop out, but I really do love everything that I've released! I have two full-length studio albums and an acoustic Christmas CD - all three that I love for different reasons. They are exactly what they are supposed to be, even the parts that aren't "perfect." That being said, I am so incredibly excited about my new album that is almost complete! It is exactly what I want it to be. I'm recording with Andy Reed at Reed Recording Company in Bay City. I'm still just speechless and amazed that our paths crossed. He is the perfect musical counterpart for project and he totally gets this group of songs. Again, I'm blessed and lucky.

Jen Sygit

Jen Sygit: This is a hard question and I think the answer changes over time. It's worth pointing out that my favorite songs are not generally my listeners favorites. Currently my favorite song I've written is probably "Conductor Man" from my album So Long Pollyanna. I'm proud of the lyrics and guitar part because it still challenges me when I play it live and I really have to focus. Plus, I get to whistle at the end of the song, which is fun. Of my four solo albums, my latest It's About Time is my favorite. I have some pretty heavy hitters on this record and it has been getting a lot of attention and award nominations since its release in October of 2018. The title track is currently a top five finalist at the Independent Music Awards in New York City and I will be attending the awards ceremony this June at Symphony Space in Manhattan.

Describe your music in five words.

Amy Petty: I'm going to break the rules here and give you eight words because this is one of my favorite things in the universe. Someone once described my music as "eerie and lovely, like moonlight on the water" and I couldn't come up with something more beautiful or accurate than that if I tried.

Jen Sygit: Traditional yet contemporary, rawly honest.

What does it mean to you to be a Michigan / Detroit artist?

Amy Petty: Even though I grew up in metro Detroit, I got my start as a singer/songwriter in New England. I loved it out there and called it home for 13 years. I miss my friends and the fantastic venues who came alongside and supported me while I honed my craft. But there is such a vibrant, thriving, beautiful music scene in Detroit and all over Michigan. I don't know what I was expecting, but I have been so pleasantly surprised by the amazing community I've found here. There is so much talent everywhere, a tribe of diehard music lovers and supporters who care for us artists so well, world class venues tucked into tiny corners of the state and a pride of belonging to this place and to each other that brings it all together. I've never quite understood why so many artists feel their only option is to move away, to go to Nashville, New York, or Los Angeles. Certainly, that is a fine choice for many. But I believe there is no reason to leave Michigan to create incredible music. We have infinite talent, thousands of opportunities and a community that is hungry for beauty and art. I don't think there's a better place to be.

Jen Sygit: My Michigan roots are a huge influence on who I am as an artist. I take pride in being from the mitten and credit much of my musical growth to the amazing community of musicians I'm surrounded by.

How did the two of you meet?

Amy Petty: When I first moved back to Michigan, Jen's name was one of the first that I heard. "Have you met Jen Sygit? You have to know Jen Sygit. You are going to love Jen Sygit." So, needless to say, I kept my eye out for an opportunity to meet her as soon as I was able. I think our first official meeting was when we were both on stage at Trinity House Theatre in Livonia a few years ago. Unfortunately, I have almost no recollection of the actual music portion of that evening. All I remember is the horrible winter storm we had that day and the horror stories of all the artists driving in!

Jen Sygit: I remember first meeting Amy at the Trinity House Theatre where we shared a songwriter round to benefit the beloved venue. She has a great command of an audience.

What can Michigan music fans expect at your one night only show at the Riverbank Theatre?

Amy Petty: Jen and I are looking forward to sharing this show more than anyone, so you can expect to see two happy gals up on that stage! We will be sharing our own original songs, telling lots of stories, singing a cover song or two, and we have a couple songs we're going to do together as well! It will be an evening with two seasoned performers, sharing their stories and music in a very cool place.

Live Music with Singer-Songwriters Amy Petty and Jen Sygit is a one night only event on Saturday, April 27th at the Riverbank Theatre in Marine City. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating. For more information and tickets, call 810-278-1749 or visit www.riverbanktheatre.com.

