BWW Interview: Scenic Designer Don Wilson on NOISES OFF

Running now through August 28th, Noises Off! is one of the funniest farces ever written - and quite a technical challenge. In celebration of the technical challenge, BroadwayWorld sat down with Circle Theatre's Technical Director and scenic designer for their latest production.

Tell us a little about yourself. Where did you get your start? How long have you been the Technical Director at Circle Theatre?

I got my start ins a small local community/high school theatre in Morenci, MI in 1995. I started as a TDand Scenic Designer at Aquinas/Circle in November of 2006.

What has been the most rewarding part of working on Noises Off?

Knowing how great the script is and how much the audience will laugh is what makes me push a little more when working on a show like this.

In a show like Noises Off, the set is truly a character in its own right - how did that change your approach?

Having designed the show before, and having appeared in it before as well, I was already familiar with the needs of the show. I was versed in all the technical elements that are needed in order to make the jokes and gags and bits hit just right. The biggest factors are making sure the doors slam when they're supposed to, and don't open when they are not supposed to.

What was the biggest challenge to bringing this design to life?

Budget. When we first slated this show for our 2020 season, the cost of lumber was about 35-40% of what it was when it came time to build Noises Off for the 2021 season. A lot of creative problem-solving was implemented to keep the aesthetic and the functionality without becoming too much of a budgetary burden.

What's an unexpected hurdle you've had to overcome in the process of building this set?

Honestly, the biggest challenge we had was finding furniture that we felt was 'right'. Pieces that lend themselves to the overall aesthetic and time period of the show, but still feel lived-in.

What advice do you have for young set designers who might find themselves working on a large and unique set like the one for Noises Off?

As cliche as it sounds, the devil is in the details. It will be little things that you hadn't thought of that will trip you up. A show like this, or any farce, really, requires strict attention to all the details. Farces are not shows you can fake your way through designing.

What is your favorite part of the production? What should audiences be getting excited about?

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, that will be a surprise - twice!

Noises Off! runs through August 28th at Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids. Tickets and more information can be found at the Circle Theatre website.