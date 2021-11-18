BWW Interview: Michigan Native Shea Renne Talks All Things HADESTOWN at Fisher Theatre!

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, arrives in Detroit next week starting November 23rd at the Fisher Theatre. The show follows two intertwining love stories: that of the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a moment to speak to Michigan Native, Shea Renne originally from Bloomfield Hills, about this exquisite and mesmerizing musical.

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Describe Hadestown in five words - sentence or individual words.

Shea Renne: Delicious, inspiring, chilling, high energy.

Now to take that a step further, someone comes up to you while walking up to the theatre, and goes, "what is this show?", how do you briefly reply?

Hadestown is a show about the gods, Hades and Persephone, and the parallels of their relationship to humans, Orpheus and Eurydice. It is a love story of hope and sacrifice.

What is the purpose of a Fate?

To dictate the destinies of humans AND gods alike. As Hermes says, we are "always singing in the back of your mind," bidding others to make decisions.

And what is your favorite part about your role in the show?

I love the incredible power and control the Fates have, and how the three of us really are like a three-headed dog, working together and constantly pressing and pressuring the other characters. We Fates have grown and get stronger the more we get to know each other. We met for the first time on our first day of rehearsal! For me, personally, I love the challenge of playing the accordion, which I learned for this show.

What makes Hadestown unique compared to other musicals?

I believe audiences can walk away feeling the incredible weight of how similar the message is to that of our world in real time; it is very relatable to our world today. Not everything ends well, not everything goes as planned, but there is always hope. Plus, Anaïs' music is haunting and moving and gives a sound that is unlike many other musicals.

And is there a musical number that is special to you?

I am a huge fan of "Any Way the Wind Blows." It is the first song I learned to play the accordion in. I also love "All I've Ever Known." Morgan Siobhan Green and Nick Barasch sing and perform it beautifully, and the lyrics help define the characters tremendously.

Are you excited to be performing in Michigan and on the Fisher Theatre stage?

BEYOND excited! My family is the reason I am here today. They are so supportive of me and what I do for a living. I know my mom has tickets to every night for the two weeks I'm there. I can't wait to see my parents and celebrate Thanksgiving with them, and I'm excited to connect with other family members and friends.

Hadestown runs November 23rd to December 5th at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. For more information and tickets, visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (www.BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

Connect with Hadestown at www.Hadestown.com/tour, on Instagram at @hadestown, on Twitter @hadestown, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hadestownofficial.

Connect with Broadway in Detroit on Instagram at @broadwayindetroit, at Twitter at @BroadwayDetroit, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BroadwayInDetroit.