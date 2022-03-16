BWW Interview: Janie Minchella and Alan Ellias of 'LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE' at St. Dunstan's At Cranbrook Playhouse.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is playing through March 18th- April 2nd at St. Dunstan's at Cranbrook Playhouse. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron of You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, this play is like a heart-to-heart with a dear friend over coffee (or wine). Funny. Poignant. Heartfelt. Profound. Perfect for a Girls Night Out. Broadway World Detroit had a chance to talk recently to one of the actresses from the show and the director about their production and why you will not want to miss this show 2 years after it was originally scheduled and what it means to them now.

Broadway World Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Janie Minchella: I have been a member of St Dunstan's since 1993. I graduated with a Major in Theatre Arts from Oakland University in Rochester Hills MI. Currently, I'm a massage therapist during the day.

Alan Ellias: I have been doing theatre in one fashion or the other since high school, so that's about 45 years. I became an honorary member of the Players Guild of Dearborn in 2014, which marked my first 25 years with that group. In more recent years, I have been working with Village Players of Birmingham and St. Dunstan's. Favorite on-stage performances: Nunzio (3 times)-Over the River and Through the Woods and most recently for VP, Freddie-Noises Off, Oliver Edwards-Return Engagements, Wizard-The Wizard of Oz, Phil-Inspecting Carol.

I've spent more time directing when I directed my first full-length play, BELLES, in 2001 (actually opened the week of 9/11). Favorites off-stage: directing Big Fish, Clybourne Park, The 39 Steps (P.A.G.E. Award Winner), On Golden Pond, Steel Magnolias, and this play. I recently retired from Oakland Schools where I was a Special Education Compliance Consultant. I am a part-time psychotherapist. I live in Farmington Hills with my (now legal) husband Ross Grossman of 30 years who is always there for me and is my strong right arm whenever I direct as well as in every day of his life. We have one dog Marnie, arguably the most loving dog in the world, and hopefully are adding another to the family next week.

If this is your first show back since the covid postponed it originally, How does it feel to be back in the theatre after a 2-year break?

Janie: This is my first time back on stage in two years. It feels fantastic to have theatre alive and thriving again since Covid.

Alan: Yes, actually I was supposed to direct this last year and COVID hit and it was postponed. I did do an online version of BELLES during that time. When I was asked about doing this show back in the theatre, I was concerned that we could check for vaccination cards. Safety was very important to me. St. D's was great about following protocols and luckily life is starting to somewhat return to normal. I've felt very good working with a small cast, a great way to open back to the world.

How would you describe Love, Loss, and What I Wore in your own words?

Janie: Its memories in our lives that we've all experienced some time in our lives ... whether it's going to the prom in 11th grade, buying my bra, going wedding dress shopping with my mom... bodies changing as we get older that sort of thing. I can relate to many of the stories with memories of my own.

Alan: Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a wonderful slice of life play. Based on the book of the same name, it uses clothing as a vehicle for the 5 women to share stories of connections they had to friends, family, good times, and bad. Audience members will laugh and cry. I think anyone that comes to see it will be able to find connections.

What would you say to someone to get them to come out and see Love, Loss, and What I Wore?

Janie: First of all come out again and support local theatre. But what I've been telling folks is this show is something ladies especially can relate to. It's a great girls' night out to laugh, cry, and just have fun. it's fashion, favorite memories, and coming together all rolled into one great story. I tell them it's like listening to an episode of The Moth ... story hour.

Alan: Pretty much what I wrote above. Anyone who knows me and what I like to direct knows this is the typical style of play I tend towards as a director.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Janie: These women are all so talented it's hard to pick a favorite part. We work off of each other so awesomely and I've heard these stories over and over. I never get bored because everyone is so interesting to listen to. My favorite part is just listening to everyone tell their stories.

Alan: I actually have many favorite moments, but there is one that I think is really funny and stands out. Unfortunately, I can't even tell you about it because it gives away what we do with it in the play. It definitely stands out.

What makes this show different from other plays?

Janie: The difference in this show is that there is no blocking and no intermission. We sit in chairs with music stands and scripts... although we all memorized our lines. It's 90 minutes of sitting ....so using our voices and expressions has been fun and challenging.

Alan: While this play is sometimes done like other plays, the playwrights intended to do it the way we present it. I'm typically a purist and try to stick with the original intent. In this case, that means it is a black box - five women, sitting on stools, looking at the audience (even when they are talking to each other) and having to convey all the feelings and emotions with their voices, facial expressions, and gestures. There is no blocking or movement around the stage and no physical interaction. It is a challenge for an actor and as I told my cast, the goal is they will paint such vivid pictures that the audience will go with them wherever they take them. It's acting in its purest form.

Tell me about your character in the show.

Janie: We all play multiple characters... which is super exciting and allows us to explore different dialects and characteristics. I am Nancy, Stephanie, Liz, Annie, Eve's Shrink, Woman, and Amanda.

Do you see any similarities between your character and yourself?

Janie: I can relate to a lot in this show. Talking about prom dates, tipping cows, my first bra, trying on clothes in a fitting room, being too skinny, putting on weight, Madonna! This show touches on all those experiences!

Why is Love, Loss, and What I Wore a great night out for local theatre fans?

Janie: Love Loss and What I Wore is a great night out because it's about real stories, of real women, experiencing things we've all been through. Some stories you can relate to ... some you can't but you know someone who has been through it. It's about fashion, friends, memories, and coming together! Don't miss this talented cast and come see us!

Alan: If you want to get back in the theatre, this is a great show to do that with. Great acting, stories that will help you reminisce about your own life. It's kind of perfect after COVID because I think we all have got a bit more introspective about our lives and I think this show fits in nicely with what we are all going through as we try to redefine our new reality.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is playing March 18th- April 2nd at St. Dunstan's at Cranbrook Playhouse. To order tickets, or for more information, including parking and seat details, visit www.stdunstanstheatre.com or call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826).

FOR YOUR SAFETY: Face masks are required by a directive from Cranbrook, which owns the Playhouse. The cast and all crew are fully vaccinated. Complimentary bottled water

will be available, but no other concessions. If you are sick or feel unwell, please do not attend

the performance. We will be offering refunds to patrons who cannot attend due to illness.

