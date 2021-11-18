BWW Interview: Director Michael J. Barnes Talks the Holiday Magic of THE SNOW QUEEN at The Hilberry in Detroit!

The Snow Queen opens this weekend on November 19th at The Hilberry Theatre to bring magic and fun for the holiday season to Detroit. The Snow Queen follows Gerda in her coming-of-age story, as she heads to the end of the world to save her best friend Kai from the cold-hearted Snow Queen. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a moment to speak with Michael J. Barnes, the director of The Snow Queen and why Detroit audience will love this classic fairy tale.

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Quick! Describe The Snow Queen in five words.

Michael J. Barnes: Okay, I'm cheating a bit, I'm not counting conjunctions and articles. An innocent's quest to save friendship and love. I'm sometimes terrible at following rules.

Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

I have lived in Michigan just over fifteen years, having lived around the country, but I grew up outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma. I think I was eight years old the first time I told my mother that I wanted to be an actor. Eventually, I shifted my focus a bit and specialized in other aspects of performing.

I've read the press release, but I want you to describe The Snow Queen.

The Snow Queen is a really lovely adaptation of the fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson. In it, we follow Gerda as she goes on a quest to find her friend Kai, who has been taken by the Snow Queen. It shows how the innocence of a child is able to overcome hurdles to renew a love and friendship that can last a lifetime after it has been taken by the adults (represented by the Snow Queen).

Do you have a favorite line in the show?

I think that my favorite lines of the show are the lines spoken by the two grandparents/narrators at the end of the show. To keep from spoiling the ending, I'm going to keep those from your readers.

What made you want to direct the show?

I am a part of the season selection process so we look at all the shows for the season and who would be best for directing them. We did a production of this same script a bit over a decade ago and I've wanted to see us do it again for quite a while. It's such a lovely story that is enjoyable for everyone in the family around the holiday season.

Did you do any special research for directing this show?

Really for this one, I only went back to the original source material by Hans Christian Anderson. It gives basically all that is needed.

Why will fans of Frozen like The Snow Queen?

This show really touches the hearts of everyone I have known who sees it. It's wonderful that it can bring a smile to both 75-year-old and a five-year-old children-and I do mean to call the 75-year-old a child because the magic of this show awakens all our inner children.

What makes The Snow Queen special/unique compared to other holiday shows?

This show can appeal to anyone as story about winter. It is enjoyable whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or any other religion. I think that's one thing that inspired Disney to draw elements of the story when they created Frozen.

Why should audiences come to see The Snow Queen?

This is a perfect way to come back to seeing live theatre. It's a story that everyone can enjoy and it's a length where we do not need an intermission-which might make some people more nervous as they mill around a lobby for more time. The university, like live theatre everywhere, requires our audience members to be vaccinated so it's safe. Children, under 11, who have been vaccinated will be able to see the final weekend of the show.

How can our readers connect with you?

On Instagram, I am @michaeljbarnes and Twitter, I am twitter @VocalAccents.

The Snow Queen runs November 19th through December 11th at The Hilberry Theatre in Detroit. For more information and tickets, visit https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/ticket-info. Tickets are available by phone at 313-577-2972, or in-person at the Box Office at the Hilberry Theatre two hours prior to performance time.

Wayne State University COVID-19 Policies: All visitors must present the Campus Guest Daily Screener and proof of vaccination for admittance. Theatre and Dance at Wayne abides by Wayne State Covid protocols to ensure the safest environment for you and our community. All audience members are required to complete the Wayne State Daily Screener before attending any on campus performance. The daily screener will include a question about vaccination status, which will be checked at the door. Please bring your vaccine card or a photographic image. All visitors are required to be masked. Our commitment to your health and safety includes timely updates to university protocols.

